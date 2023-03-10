ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 25,017 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 315% compared to the average volume of 6,024 put options.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

