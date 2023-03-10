Lumen Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 48,376 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average volume of 28,838 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

