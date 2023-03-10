Investors Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Put Options (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 47,464 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 167% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,762 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $1,273,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $3,420,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $7,009,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TBT stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.