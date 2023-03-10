Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) vs. BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Critical Analysis

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.10%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A BlackRock TCP Capital -5.10% 11.07% 4.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.14 N/A N/A N/A BlackRock TCP Capital $181.00 million N/A -$9.23 million ($0.16) -70.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

