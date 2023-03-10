ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 97.25 ($1.17).
Several analysts have commented on ITV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($1.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,467 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,126.80). In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 5,620 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £4,945.60 ($5,947.09). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,467 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,126.80). Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
