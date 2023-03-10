Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $60.79 Average PT from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.