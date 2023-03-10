Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

