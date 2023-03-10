The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $150.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $175.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $21,366,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

