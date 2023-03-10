fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 3,600.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 624,620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Stock Down 10.7 %

About fuboTV

fuboTV stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.45. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

