Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,121 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,121 ($25.51).

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMA. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.46) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.15) to GBX 2,190 ($26.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,260 ($27.18) to GBX 2,295 ($27.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Halma Stock Performance

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,144 ($25.78) on Friday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,598 ($31.24). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,633.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

