Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $26.43

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,802 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,802 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,169 shares of company stock worth $12,360,061. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

