Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) PT at $10.88

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 155.29%.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,297.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Stories

