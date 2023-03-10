Analysts Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Target Price at $96.80

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Lamb Weston by 812.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 104,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 92,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

