Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560 over the last three months. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 200.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.90. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

