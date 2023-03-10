Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Kinetik Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KNTK opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.19%.

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kinetik by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

