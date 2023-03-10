Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 331.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 332 ($3.99).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.27) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($4.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.7 %

LGEN opened at GBX 263.20 ($3.16) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.13 ($3.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,588.24%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,881.39). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 2,529 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). Insiders bought 5,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.