Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) & IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Head-To-Head Analysis

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IVERIC bio and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -52.16% -44.33% Kezar Life Sciences N/A -25.46% -23.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IVERIC bio and Kezar Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$185.21 million ($1.52) -14.99 Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$54.63 million ($1.01) -5.19

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kezar Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.0% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of IVERIC bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IVERIC bio and Kezar Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 2 7 0 2.78 Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

IVERIC bio presently has a consensus target price of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 249.87%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Risk & Volatility

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats IVERIC bio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R. Guyer and Samir Chandrakant Patel on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

