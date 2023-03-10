Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Critical Contrast

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.15 $113.52 million ($1.23) -1.46 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -10.45% -24.85% -3.46% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

loanDepot beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

