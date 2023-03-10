Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target at $1,329.60

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,339.00.

STJPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($17.66) to GBX 1,430 ($17.20) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.41) to GBX 1,500 ($18.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($15.51) to GBX 1,360 ($16.35) in a report on Monday.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

