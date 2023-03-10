Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.50.

Shares of HAI stock opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$129.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$2.11 and a 52 week high of C$6.98.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.90 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Analysts predict that Haivision Systems will post 0.0601004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

