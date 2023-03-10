National Bankshares Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$20.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INE. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.65.

Shares of INE opened at C$14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$20.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

