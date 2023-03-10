Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PIF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$286.01 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.56. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.34 and a one year high of C$23.05.
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 476.47%.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
