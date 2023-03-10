Sernova (TSE:SVA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s current price.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of SVA stock opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sernova has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.93.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Sernova will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

