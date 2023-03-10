SVB Leerink Comments on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 435,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.
In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
