KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATI in a report released on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ATI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI Stock Down 3.7 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

ATI stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ATI has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

