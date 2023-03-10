Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Cut by Analyst

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

DEN stock opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

