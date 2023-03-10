Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut by Analyst

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMH. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.2 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

AMH stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $619,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $327,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

