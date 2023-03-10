Analysts Offer Predictions for Cadence Bank’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cadence Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

