Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 4.1 %

IBKR stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,795,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,423,836. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 340,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

