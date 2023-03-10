Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Issued By HC Wainwright

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CECO Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CECO. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

