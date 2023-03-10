Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.76). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESPR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $369.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,141,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

