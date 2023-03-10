Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.38.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

