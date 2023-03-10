DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for DTE Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after acquiring an additional 677,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

