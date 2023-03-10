Merck & Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRK. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.10.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.31 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.45.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

