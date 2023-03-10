Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of OCUL opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.28. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

