StockNews.com Upgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Buy

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE JCI opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International



Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

