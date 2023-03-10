STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $182.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -629.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.50 and a 200 day moving average of $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

