StockNews.com Downgrades Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Hold

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $284.08 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.64.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

