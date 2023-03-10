MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $209.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average of $204.42. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.26.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2,354.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 371,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

