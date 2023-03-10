StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

LCI opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96. Lannett has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Lannett by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

