StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
LCI opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96. Lannett has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.72.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
