Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

