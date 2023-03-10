CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNP opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 333,476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

