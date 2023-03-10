StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 25,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $103,032.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 969,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $192,507. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

