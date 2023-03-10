StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 25,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $103,032.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 969,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $192,507. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
