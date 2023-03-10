StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

