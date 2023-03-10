Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $305,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,368.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,901 in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

