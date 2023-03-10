Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Gogo Price Performance
Gogo stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo
About Gogo
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogo (GOGO)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.