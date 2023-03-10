Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Gogo stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Gogo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gogo by 41.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gogo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gogo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

