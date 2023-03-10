Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.7 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.36.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
