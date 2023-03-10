Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

