StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.14. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

