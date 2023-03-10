StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.