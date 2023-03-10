Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $40.13

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 250,414 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,082,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

